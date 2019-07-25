Report: England striker Daniel Sturridge offered to Newcastle United

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is still looking to sign a striker this summer despite signing Joelinton from Hoffenheim on a club-record deal.
The Magpies are looking to add depth and quality in their forward department following the departures of Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon.
According to reports from The Chronicle, Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign three strikers – Daniel Sturridge, Andy Carroll and Danny Welbeck – all available on a free transfer.
Sturridge, the two-times Champions League winner, has become the latest player to be offered to Newcastle, although the Chronicle suggests that the chances of him joining the Tyneside club is minimal.
Being a free agent, Newcastle will have the option to sign him even after the end of the transfer window, therefore a potential move to St James’ Park cannot completely be ruled out either in the future.
The 26 times capped England international has a poor injury record but he is still a classy finisher, and if Bruce could get him back to his best, the former Liverpool striker could become a major asset for the club.
On a free transfer, surely he is worth taking a gamble.