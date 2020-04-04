Report: David Moyes would ‘love to have’ Mikel Oyarzabal at West Ham

According to reports from The Sun, David Moyes would ‘love to have’ Mikel Oyarzabal at West Ham United during the summer transfer window.
Moyes worked with the 22-year-old winger during his time at Real Sociedad and gave him his break in the first team.
While West Ham have not been linked with a move for the highly-rated young talent, it is just a mere suggestion that Moyes would love to work with him.
Oyarzabal has been one of the star performers for Sociedad this season. He has made 25 starts and one substitute appearance in La Liga so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in the process.
The winger has also scored two goals in four Copa del Rey games this campaign, and needless to say, he would be a fantastic addition for West Ham if they make an approach for him.
The question is, will Oyarzabal be interested in joining the Premier League outfit? Well, the Hammers can definitely provide him with a better wage package and can offer a handsome transfer fee to Sociedad, but it all depends on where they finish at the end of the season.
West Ham are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship, and the only way they can attract good players in the summer is by staying up. Even then, it won’t be easy for them to lure Oyarzabal away from Anoeta Stadium.