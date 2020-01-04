Report: Crystal Palace, Brighton and Chelsea want Fedor Chalov

According to reports from Sky Sports, a trio of Premier League clubs – Crystal Palace, Brighton, and Chelsea – are interested in signing Fedor Chalov from CSKA Moscow.
The Eagles had a £23 million bid rejected for the striker last summer, but the London outfit still retains an interest in him. The exciting young striker has scored six goals in 27 appearances this season.
According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea have kept a close eye on the 21-year-old and could make a move for him after missing out on Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.
Good signing for Palace?
With only 19 goals scored – only nine at home (lowest by any club) – in the Premier League, it is quite clear where the priorities lie for Roy Hodgson.
Christian Benteke has only scored four goals in his last two seasons, and is yet to open his account in 2019-20. Conor Wickham has managed only 11 goals in his last five seasons at the club, with his career largely blighted by injuries.
Palace have been heavily reliant on Wilfried Zaha for goals, and Hodgson must bring in a new striker to solve the present crisis. The Eagles have tracked Chalov for a while, but they will have to pay a handsome transfer fee especially with other rivals vying for his signature.