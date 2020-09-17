Report: Crystal Palace and West Ham United doing battle for signature of Brentford winger Said Benrahma

According to le10sport, West Ham United are still very much keen on recruiting the services of Brentford winger Said Benrahma this summer, but they are facing fierce competition for his signature from Crystal Palace.

The Bees want £25 million for the Algerian international, but £18 million is the highest bid they have received so far.





Benrahma wants to play in the English top-flight after Brentford failed to earn promotion last term, and the Hammers and Eagles are both ready to offer him that chance.

West Ham are yet to make a signing this summer but have sold Grady Diangana to West Bromwich Albion and are looking to invest the fee in other areas.

David Moyes’ men suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Newcastle United in their Premier League opener on Saturday at the London Stadium, and that should inspire them to make quality additions this summer.

Benrahma scored 17 goals and registered nine assists in 46 appearances last term, and he shouldn’t have a problem hitting the ground running at the London Stadium having been involved in 24 goals in 2018-19.

Palace still want attacking reinforcements despite signing Eberechi Eze from Queens Park Rangers two weeks ago, and they are also keen on the Algerian and will look to make a move especially if Wilfried Zaha departs.