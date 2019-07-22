Report: Christian Eriksen waiting to see whether Real Madrid, Juventus or Manchester United will bid for him

According to The Telegraph, want-away Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is waiting to see whether Real Madrid, Juventus or Manchester United will bid for him before the summer transfer window shuts.
The Denmark international revealed over a month ago that he wants a new challenge and is open to an exit after spending six seasons at the North London club.
Madrid were expected to move for him as sealing a Santiago Bernabeu switch has always been his dream, but the La Liga giants have since cooled their interests.
The Red Devils are long-term admirers of Eriksen, and as the most successful club in England, with 20 top-flight titles to their name, they are an interesting suitor.
United will also be willing to pay the 27-year-old considerably much more wages than Tottenham are willing to.
However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are yet to make a move.
From the look of things, Eriksen won’t hesitate to switch North London for Old Trafford if the terms are right, even if that means he misses out on Champions League football next term.
With a year left on his current, Spurs risk losing him for free next summer, and many clubs will jump at the chance to sign such a quality midfielder for free.
There is a possibility that could happen as Eriksen has clearly set his heart on an exit.
Man Utd could wait late in the window before making a move, and snapping him up will be a huge boost to their top-four and silverware chances next season without a doubt.