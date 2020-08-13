Report: Christian Eriksen told Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg nothing but good things about Tottenham Hotspur

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joined Tottenham Hotspur from Southampton on a five-year deal on Tuesday, and the first footballer to react was Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen.

@SpursOfficial i know you know how to take good care of the Danes. So im sure you will do the same with @hojbjerg23 good luck 👊🏻 https://t.co/46DM6OEzD3 — Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) August 11, 2020

The Denmark international left Spurs for the Serie A side in January having refused to sign a new deal and was a few months away from becoming a free agent, and while some of the fans hold a grudge against him for that, Eriksen clearly has nothing but admiration towards the club.





Hojbjerg will hope to follow in the footsteps of his countryman at North London, and it has emerged that the former Tottenham star played a role in his decision to move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

According to The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare, the 25-year-old checked in with Eriksen prior to his Spurs move, and the Inter man told him nothing but good things about the club.

The 28-year-old spent six-and-a-half years at the club, and he definitely knows all Hjobjerg needs to do in order to hit the ground running when the new campaign starts.

Eriksen knows about the fans and the city, and his international teammate will surely look to put his pieces of advice to good use.

While the older Dane believes he has a better chance of winning silverware at Inter having won nothing at Tottenham, the newly-signed midfielder is convinced he can win silverware with the club.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder is expected to help improve the club’s midfield and general quality, and it will be interesting to see how he fares in Tottenham colours.