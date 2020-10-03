Report: Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger open to Tottenham Hotspur loan

According to The Athletic, Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger is Tottenham Hotspur’s main target with a move for Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar all but over.

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho wants to strengthen his backline before Monday’s transfer deadline, and while he is keen on the Slovakian, Inter’s demands are putting his side off.





With just three days left in the summer transfer window, Tottenham can’t afford to waste precious time and are ready to make a move for Rudiger.

The Chelsea star hasn’t kicked a ball for Frank Lampard’s side this season and he is clearly not in the manager’s plans.

While the likes of AC Milan, Inter Milan, Roma and Barcelona have also expressed an interest in the Germany international, Tottenham are Rudiger’s preferred destination.

However, the Stamford Bridge outfit aren’t too keen to approve such a move as the relations between the two London rivals have not been good during the Roman Abramovich era.

A loan move is on the cards rather than a sale, and Chelsea are prepared to allow him leave on a season-long loan, provided he is willing to sign a one-year contract extension.

They aren’t just ready to grant the 27-year-old his wishes of joining Tottenham, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming hours.