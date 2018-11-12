Report: Besiktas are interested in West Ham’s Javier Hernandez

According to a report published by The Daily Express, Turkish club Besiktas are interested in signing Javier Hernandez from West Ham.
The Mexican international has yet to make a significant impact at the Hammers since arriving at the club during the summer of 2017 and has had to play second fiddle to Marko Arnautovic.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward looks like he is well past his prime and has so far managed just one goal from eight appearances, mainly off the bench in the Premier League.
West Ham are better off looking elsewhere for another striker who can provide serious competition and support to Arnautovic.
Turkey could be an appealing destination for Hernandez.
The fact that he will be playing in a less demanding League as compared to the Premier League may allow him to start scoring goals once again on a regular basis.
He may also get the chance to taste action in the Champions League again.