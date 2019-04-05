Report: AC Milan want Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino to be their next manager

According to Corriere della Sera, via Football-Italia, AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis has identified Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino as the ideal candidate to replace Gennaro Gattuso at San Siro this summer.
Milan are currently fourth in the Serie A league table after 30 games, but the likes of Atalanta, Lazio, AS Roma and Torino are currently hot on their heels for the spot, and keeping Gattuso will only be considered should they qualify for the Champions League.
Pochettino definitely impressed former Arsenal chief Gazidis during his time in North London, and he is keen on luring the Argentine to Italy ahead of next season.
The 47-year-old manager has turned Tottenham to Premier League contenders since arriving in 2014, and Milan believe he can help them finally beat Juventus to the Scudetto.
Juve, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich have already been linked with Pochettino, with the BBC claiming between £30million and £40million will be enough to prise him away from Tottenham, and AC Milan will most likely be willing to part with the amount, although Champions League could play a huge role in their chances of landing their man.
Spurs just moved to a new stadium, and while Pochettino will be keen on staying, the Milan project could tempt him should Gazidis promise to strongly back him in the transfer window with lots of fund – something currently not readily available at north London.