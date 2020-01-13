Report: AC Milan are preparing £15 million bid for Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier

According to talkSPORTS’ journalist Ian Abrahams, AC Milan are preparing a £15 million bid for Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier.
I am hearing tonight @acmilan are preparing a bid of around £15m for @SpursOfficial right back @Serge_aurier but I’m expecting Spurs to want more pic.twitter.com/6Uuv6lQ9nJ
— Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) January 13, 2020
The Ivory Coast international has been Tottenham’s first-choice in the position this term, playing 17 Premier League games and making three Champions League appearances.
Aurier has scored once and assisted five times across both competitions, and it remains to be seen if Spurs boss Jose Mourinho will be willing to let go of such a crucial player midway through the season.
Tottenham have been linked with Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence after he impressed the Portuguese during their FA Cup clash, but they see the 19-year-old as a potential future signing and a move for him this month doesn’t appear to be on the cards.
According to the Evening Standard, Spurs are in the market for a right-back after failing to secure a deal for one in the summer due to an inability to move on Aurier.
They were keen on Napoli star Elseid Hysaj, but nothing materialized.
He is out of contract at the end of the campaign and it is unknown if Tottenham are still interested in him.
With Kyle Walker-Peters linked with a loan move to Crystal Palace and Juan Foyth also likely to leave, Tottenham will most likely bring in a new right-back before the end of the month, and it will be interesting to see if they will look to cash in on Aurier.