Despite Gareth Bale’s impressive form as of late at Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid haven’t changed their stance on the winger.

According to the Daily Mail, The Spanish giants remain focused on funding a move for either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Braut Haaland this summer. That would become increasingly possible if they can get rid of Bale’s enormous contract.





Spurs are currently paying around £250,000 of the Welshman’s £650,000 per week wages at the Bernabeu, with just a year remaining on the 31-year old’s current deal.

Bale has taken ample time to adjust to life in north London with fitness and injury problems, but lately, he’s looked terrific.

He has been directly involved nine goals in his last six appearances, including a brace against Crystal Palace on Sunday. Just a week prior, the Wales international bagged another two goals while also tallying an assist.

Jose Mourinho has admitted it’s been tough to get Bale in the starting XI with numerous vibrant attackers vying for a spot, but his resurgence has resulted in three consecutive starts.

Whether Spurs decide to bring in Bale on a permanent deal remains to be seen, but it wouldn’t be cheap.

However, if he does continue to play a key part for the club as they hunt down a top-four finish, Tottenham may explore the idea by the end of the term, but only if he reduces his wages given their strict wage structure.

There also doesn’t seem to be any turning back for him at Madrid, and Bale doesn’t seem interested in returning to Spain. He actually looks happy playing football again, which hasn’t been the case for several years.

If the La Liga giants can prove successful in finding a suitor for Gareth Bale, it would free up £26 million in wages. That would certainly help in their pursuit of Mbappe or Haaland, who will both have their choice of Europe’s elite clubs this summer.

