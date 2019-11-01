Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos comments on transfer speculation

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has hinted that he could leave the Ibrox club in the January transfer window.
The 23-year-old has been in superb form for the Gers this season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions.
His impressive form has seen clubs in England showing interest in him with Crystal Palace sending Dougie Freedman to run the rule over the striker in Rangers’ 1-1 draw against Hearts.
Morelos has previously spoken of his desire to play in the Premier League, and he has once again affirmed his desire to challenge himself at a competitive league.
“So far there is nothing official. There is a lot of speculation of teams things I’ve read on Twitter and stuff, but there’s been nothing concrete, but if there is then I will let you know,” the Colombian told Blu Radio.
“I just need to continue doing things to the best of my ability and we will see now in the winter transfer window if there’s the chance to make a bigger move, to a much better and more competitive league.
“It would be good for me to keep improving, both for my game and my statistics to keep doing things the best I can.”
Vital for Rangers
Morelos is absolutely vital for Rangers, and Steven Gerrard would love to keep him at the club till the end of the season.
Rangers are challenging for the Scottish Premiership title, and Morelos is expected to play a key part in it. Losing him during the middle of the season will be a massive blow for the club.
Morelos has a contract at the club till 2023, and it puts Rangers in a strong position in the transfer market. The Gers will definitely ask for a high transfer fee for the player in case any potential suitor makes an attempt to lure him away from Ibrox.