Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo posts message on Twitter after making debut for Nigeria

Glasgow Rangers bought Joe Aribo to the Ibrox club in the summer transfer window, and the young midfielder has impressed so far.
The 23-year-old has said on social networking site Twitter that was he was ‘buzzing’ after he made his debut for Nigeria earlier this week.
Nigeria managed a 2-2 draw against Ukraine where Aribo started the game. He said that the result was ‘unfortunate’, but expressed his delight on scoring for his country.
Buzzing to make my debut for @NGSuperEagles unfortunate with the result but happy to score on my debut, a special day for me & my family and one I’ll remember. Thank you God🙏🏾 🇳🇬🦅 #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/DT0Xxr08oW
— Joe Aribo (@J_Aribo19) September 11, 2019
Aribo has impressed for Steven Gerrard’s side this season and has made an extremely bright start. He has produced some eye-catchy performances already, and as a result, his good form has earned him a call-up to Nigeria’s squad.
He was handed his international debut against Ukraine and his performance was highly impressive. Not only he scored on his debut, but also looked at home on the international arena.
Aribo should now turn his attention towards performing well for Rangers who will be looking to bounce back strongly after their Old Firm derby defeat against Celtic.
Rangers will face Livingston in their next match on Saturday.