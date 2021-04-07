Rangers keen on Claudio Marchisio

Rangers have been linked with a move for experienced Italian midfielder Claudio Marchisio.

According to RMCSport, the 33-year-old is currently in talks with French outfit Monaco.

The former Juventus player is a free agent after leaving Zenit St Petersburg and would be an interesting signing for the Scottish Premiership champions.

SL View: Superb short-term addition on a free

Despite being 33, Marchisio has the quality and the experience to make a considerable impact on Steven Gerrard’s side.

He will add composure to Rangers’ play, and his winning mentality could be invaluable for the dressing room next season.

The Ibrox outfit will be looking to defend their league title next year, and players like Marchisio know what it takes to win trophies every season. He has won eight league titles with Juventus and Zenit.

Flamengo are also keen on signing the Italian midfielder, but Rangers will be keen to beat the competition for his signature.

On a free transfer, this should be a no brainer for Gerrard and Rangers, and they must do everything in their power to snap up the 55-cap international.

A player of Marchisio’s calibre will probably want to play European football, and Rangers can offer him that next season.

Having said that, Scottish football is not as attractive as Ligue 1, and Monaco are a more tempting proposition.

