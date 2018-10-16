Rangers fans will be excited to hear Eros Grezda’s latest comments

Glasgow Rangers signed Eros Grezda in the summer transfer window but he is yet to start for the Ibrox club.
Grezda joined the Scottish Premiership club in the summer on the back of an extremely strong season with Osijek, where he was regarded as their best player.
The Gers fans have been waiting to see him make an impact for Steven Gerrard’s side, but he hasn’t made a start yet. He has suggested that he has been in discussion with the Rangers boss, and feels it has been difficult for him to adjust quickly at the new club given he signed late in the transfer window.
Gerrard has told him that he is in his plans and will use him once he is ready.
“I talked to Gerrard before I came and he told me that, if you’re ready, then we’ll decide if I’m ready to start from the first minute,” Grezda said to the Daily Record.
“It’s been difficult as the other (Rangers) players had developed through the pre-season stage, while I only signed up in the end (of transfer window). Gerrard told me that when I was ready, he would give me minutes.
“It’s normal that I’m not in my best shape. It was my first 90 minutes after six months and it was difficult for me to find space because they covered me.”
Rangers fans should be excited to see Grezda in action as he is a player with loads of potential.
Borna Barisic has impressed and the Gers fans will be hoping that Grzeda makes a similar sort of impact.
It remains to be seen how Grezda adds value to the Rangers attack, but if he finds his form, the Ibrox club will be in a good position to pose a strong challenge for the Scottish Premiership title.