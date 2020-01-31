Rangers fans react to latest update on James Tavernier

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has delivered some good news on the injury front that has left many Ibrox fans buzzing on social networking site Twitter.
The Gers returned to winning ways in the midweek when they won 2-0 against Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.
Rangers find themselves second in the league table, five points behind Celtic having played a game less.
The Gers will be up against Aberdeen in the Scottish premiership on Saturday, and ahead of the match Gerrard has delivered some positive news.
Gerrard said that James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos are back along with Greg Stewart. Ryan Jack is progressing well, but he will miss the game.
Many Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction, and needless to say they are ecstatic. Here are some of the selected tweets:
James tavernier is basically wolverine
— BaldyBarisicLoyal💙 (@BaldyBarisicFC) January 31, 2020
You’re on fire today
— Shaun Dunsmore (@Shaun_Dunsmore) January 31, 2020
Brilliant news 💪🏼
— Every other Saturday (@CF3Loyal) January 31, 2020
Great news. Polster has done well since he came in but Tav is vital to the way Rangers play. A huge threat going forward. Glad Stewart is back and good news on Jack.
— PeterJWhalen (@PeterJWhalen7) January 31, 2020
Tav is Superman.
— John C (@johnnyargos) January 31, 2020
Yes tav is back
— davie m (@masied81) January 31, 2020
Can’t see Tav starting, at best he’ll get a place on the bench IMO. Good news all the same.
— Screebs69 (@screebs69) January 31, 2020
Tavernier had undergone surgery this month on an appendix problem. The 28-year-old Rangers skipper is a key player for the club and has been outstanding in the past two seasons.
In 2019-20, Tavernier has scored three goals and provided six assists in the SPL. Rangers have missed him heavily in their recent games, and his return will be a massive boost for the club.