Rangers fans react to Kemar Roofe’s display against Dunfermline

Rangers picked up a 5-0 win over Dunfermline in the Scottish League Cup yesterday.

Goals from John Lundstram, Scott Wright, Ianis Hagi and Kemar Roofe sealed a morale-boosting win for the Scottish champions at home.

Rangers came into the game on the back of three consecutive defeats across all competitions and are needed the win to lift the spirits around the club.

Steven Gerrard’s men were dominant from start to finish and they have now booked their place in the next round of the competition.

It will be interesting to see if Rangers can build on this win and put together a winning run now.

The Ibrox outfit will be hoping to defend their Scottish premiership title this season and they cannot afford to drop points like they did against Dundee United.

The fans will be delighted with the performance from the players last night and Kemar Roofe in particular was outstanding for Rangers.

The striker managed to score a brace on the night.

Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move away from the club this summer and if the Colombian decides to move on, the fans will be hoping that Roofe can perform the way he did yesterday.

Here is how some of the Rangers fans reacted to the 28-year-old’s performance.

Kemar Roofe. 21 goals in 37 appearances. That’s as prolific as we’ve had since Jelavic. (Aside from Jon Daly of course) — Tel-Aviv True Blues RSC 🇮🇱🇬🇧 (@telavivrangers) August 13, 2021

Kemar roofe chest has better accuracy than most players feet — CJ (@cjnovo992) August 13, 2021

I absolutely love Kemar Roofe 💙 — Graeme Findlay (@FindlayGraeme) August 13, 2021

Can't get over how good Kemar Roofe is at football — James (@HeartAndHamez) August 13, 2021

If Kemar Roofe could stay fit he could be Rangers player. 👌🏻

Lots of ifs n coulds there eh?

🤷🏼‍♂️ — David Clapperton (@D_Clapps) August 13, 2021

Kemar Roofe was outstanding for us tonight. Not just the goals, but his workrate is immense. He is a massive player for us. — IanWelshOfficial↙️ (@IJW_RFC_55) August 13, 2021

Cannot explain how much I love Kemar Roofe man, phenomenal player. — crossy (@crossy72_) August 13, 2021

Kemar Roofe has been really under appreciated in this team btw — Cxllum 🧢 (@CxllumRFC) August 13, 2021

