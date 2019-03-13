Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to Daniel Candeias’ display vs Aberdeen

13 March, 2019 General Football News, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Aberdeen booked their place in the semifinals of the Scottish Cup after a 2-0 win over Rangers last night.

The Ibrox outfit were humiliated at home and the home fans will be livid with that performance.

Goals from McGinn and McLennan sealed a memorable victory for the visitors.

Rangers were below par throughout the ninety minutes and Gerrard will be demanding a reaction from his side next time out.

There were quite a few poor performances out there and Daniel Candeias’ display frustrated the home fans a lot.

The midfielder struggled to fashion out chances for his teammates and he seemed off the pace throughout the game.

Candeias will know that he needs to do better and he will want to prove his worth next time out.

It will be interesting to see if Rangers can finish their league season strongly now.

Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the midfielder’s performance last night and here are some of the reactions.

