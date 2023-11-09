Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is set to become the club’s highest paid player after agreeing terms on a new three-and-a-half -year-deal – but how will his new contract compare to other Eagles’ stars?

What is Eberechi Eze’s Current Crystal Palace Salary?

According to spotrac, Eze is earning a very modest £30,000-per-week at Selhurst Park, which meant he was earning less than the likes of Joel Ward and Will Hughes.

Since signing for the south Londoners in 2020 from Championship side Queens Park Rangers, Eze has quickly established himself as a fans favourite at Palace and his performances in recent seasons have seen him become one of the finest attacking midfielders in the Premier League.

How Much Will Eberechi Eze Earn Now?

The England international will more than treble his basic weekly wage at Crystal Palace after signing his new deal, netting him a cool £100,000 per-week.

The 25-year-old is arguably manager Roy Hodgson’s most valuable asset and the former Three Lions boss will undoubtedly be delighted that Eze has committed his future to the club for another three-and-a-half-years.

🚨 EXCL: Eberechi Eze has signed a new 3.5yr contract at Crystal Palace. Previous deal was due to expire in 2025, fresh terms run until summer 2027. Big boost for #CPFC amid interest from other clubs @TheAthleticFC after @SamiMokbel81_DM revealed agreement https://t.co/XIuI88bNjL — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 9, 2023

How do Eberechi Eze’s Wages Compare to Other Eagles Stars?

Crystal Palace aren’t renowned for handing out bumper contracts to their star players but Eze’s new deal will see him earn the same as Dean Henderson and Michael Olise, who also collect an annual salary of £5,200,000.

Naturally, the news of Eze’s new deal will be a huge relief for Palace supporters and he will now surpass Odsonne Edouard (£90,000 per-week), Joachim Andersen (£80,000 per-week) and Nathaniel Clyne (£80,000 per-week).

Eberechi Eze’s Premier League Stats for Crystal Palace in 2023/24

Unsurprisingly, Eze leads the way for Crystal Palace for most key passes (19), successful dribbles (28) and most shots (27) in the Premier League this season so the news of his new deal will delight everybody associated with the club.

Since making the switch to south London three years ago, Eze has provided 16 goals and 12 assists in 93 top flight appearances for the Eagles, a solid return for the £16m paid to secure his signature.

Eberechi Eze’s International Future with England

Since receiving his first England call-up in June, there are high hopes that Eze can go on and become a permanent fixture in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad.

To date, Eze has won two caps for the senior squad but with the final EURO 2024 qualifiers just around the corner and the finals itself next summer, it wouldn’t be a surprise to anyone if the Crystal Palace star goes on to make a name for himself for the Three Lions in the coming months.