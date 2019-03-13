Rangers fans react to Borna Barisic’ display vs Aberdeen

Rangers were beaten by Aberdeen in the Scottish cup last night.
The visitors secured a 2-0 win at Ibrox thanks to goals from McGinn and McLennan.
Steven Gerrard will be bitterly disappointed with his side’s performance yesterday and he will be demanding a fitting reaction in the next game.
Rangers could have set up a tasty semifinal against Celtic in the Scottish Cup with a win but they are out of the competition now.
The Ibrox outfit will look to focus on the league now and they will be looking to finish as high as possible.
There were quite a few poor displays from the home team last night but Borna Barisic’s poor showing caught the eye.
The fans weren’t too pleased with the winger’s display once again. He has already had his fair share of criticism this season.
Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the winger’s performance against Aberdeen. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Barisic shat it. He’s finished for me. First to get punted in the summer.
— Lee ⚓️ (@WhatSunnn_) March 12, 2019
Barisic is also a Croatian international player. How? 🤦♂️
— Jase (@JCraig1872) March 12, 2019
Barisic poor again
— Regan (@healywilliamson) March 12, 2019
Grezda and Barisic have taken up the bulk of the cash and have been shite. Pretty simple
— Zack (@zackb999) March 12, 2019
Quite simply, that should be the end of the line for a number of regular starters in this Rangers team. They simply cannot be relied upon for various reasons. Arfield, Candeias, Barisic, Jack all need upgraded.
— SDF (@GoodCopBabcock) March 12, 2019
Borna barisic simply not good enough
— Ronangillon72 (@ronangillon72) March 12, 2019
No one tell me Alan McGregor shouldn’t be Rangers captain. Unpopular opinion but if you want to win trophies then lafferty, Jack, arfield, goldson, Barisic isn’t what is required. Argue all you like. They don’t have it.
— Craig Logan (@legendsofibrox) March 12, 2019
If him and Barisic are still starting next season I’ll be handing in my 4 weeks notice period pal.
— Jimmy Bell (@JimmyBellGSTQ) March 12, 2019
Indeed mate. Barisic fucking woeful, can’t defend and canny beat a man. Can’t even run faster than any of them either. Utter shite
— Kieran (@kieranmcl96) March 12, 2019
Barisic is a shitebag. A massive diarrhoea bout of a shitebag.
— SDF (@GoodCopBabcock) March 12, 2019
Borna Barisic will be gone in the summer.
— Kevin Wakeham (@KWRFC1995) March 12, 2019