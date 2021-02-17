Rangers fans feel Bongani Zungu’s time at the club is up after breaking COVID-19 rules

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard revealed earlier today that he was let down by five players from the club who have breached the Coronavirus regulations.

Gerrard named the five players responsible and he confirmed to Sky Sports that all of them are now self-isolating and they will be fined in line with the club’s disciplinary code.





Bongani Zungu, Nathan Patterson Calvin Bassey, Dapo Medube and Brian Kinnear are the five players who were found breaching the COVID-19 regulations.

The actions of the players will certainly rule them out of the club’s midweek game. The likes of Zungu, Patterson and Bassey could have played a part in Thursday’s Europa League clash against Royal Antwerp.

It will be interesting to see how their actions affect their long term future at the club.

The Rangers manager added that the COVID-19 breach is not ideal, but it will not affect his side’s preparations ahead of a crucial Europa game and the rest of the players have the attitude and application to cope with this.

Some of the Rangers fans believe that they have seen the last of Zungu at Rangers and he is likely to return to his parent club soon.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been quite mediocre since this loan move to the club and his complete disregard for the regulations has not gone down well with the fanbase either.

Here is what some of fans had to say about his actions.

Safe to Bongani Zungu is done with us, Bassey and Patterson I suspect will be heading out on loan — nathan (@Ger72N) February 17, 2021

Just terminate Zungu loan now, £2.7m option to buy has to be laughed at. https://t.co/xjjpEADMvB — John (@JohnMcIntosh19) February 17, 2021

Zungu, Patterson, Bassey, Kinear & Dapo are idiots. Won’t see them play for us again 👋🏼 — megan (@megan_1872) February 17, 2021

Zungu I was definitely on the fence with. Not sure he had done enough to get a contract. This surely ends the doubt. — andrew gebbie (@andygebb) February 17, 2021

Going out on a limb here but I don’t think we’ll be taking the option of signing Zungu permanently. Just a hunch. — Tremendo (@TremendoHendo72) February 17, 2021