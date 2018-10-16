Rangers could agree deal for Davis, Gerrard targets January signing

According to the Daily Express (h/t The Sun), Rangers could agree a deal for Southampton midfielder Steven Davis, with manager Steven Gerrard targeting a move in January. The 33-year-old has fallen out of favour at St Mary’s and could be open to returning to his former club, six years after his left for Southampton in the first place.
Davis made the switch from Rangers in 2012 and has gone on to make 223 appearances in all competitions for Southampton, scoring and creating 39 goals. The Northern Ireland international, who has represented his country on 105 occasions, admitted last month that he would be open to a return to Ibrox. His exit only came as a result of the club’s liquidation.
This season, Davis has made only three appearance in all competitions, racking up a paltry 113 minutes. The midfielder has only managed six minutes of Premier League football and is in the last year of his contract with Southampton. An exit could be on the cards next summer, but Davis might force a move earlier if an offer comes his way.
The Daily Express believe Rangers will be one of the first clubs to bite, with Gerrard keen to bolster his side with Davis’ experience.
Stats from Transfermarkt.