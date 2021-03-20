Rangers ace Glenn Kamara issues a statement on racial abuse

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara was reportedly racially abused during the Scottish side’s Europa League clash against Slavia Prague in midweek.

The Czech outfit subsequently denied any such action from their player Ondrej Kudela. The Slavia player claims that he did swear at the Rangers midfielder, but his remarks were not racist in nature.





Kamara is thought to be disappointed with the denial and lies coming out of the players’ camp and his club. The Rangers player has now sent out a statement through his solicitor on social media detailing the racial abuse.

It will be interesting to see how UEFA deal with the situation now.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard seemed quite angry with the situation after the game and has called for strict action against the Slavia player.

Former Celtic striker John Hartson has also reacted to the situation on social media. He has revealed that he will support Kamara and that racism should be dealt with more strictly in the game.

Let’s all support and get behind Glen Kamara.. I certainly believe him and it’s disgusting to see this is still happening on the field of play against a direct opponent. Everyone against racism. https://t.co/lD60yJbKaT — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) March 19, 2021

Rangers forward Kemar Roofe was also subjected to racial abuse on Instagram after the game because of his tackle on the Slavia goalkeeper which resulted in his sending off.

