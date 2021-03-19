Rangers: Predicted starting line-up vs Celtic

Rangers take on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this weekend and they will be hoping to extend their fine run of form with a victory over their bitter rivals.

The newly-crowned champions have won 22 of their last 24 league matches and should be full of confidence heading into this game.





Steven Gerrard’s side have managed to win the last three derbies and will fancy their chances of making it four in a row.

Rangers head into this game on the back of a disappointing defeat in the Europa League and will be fired up to produce a positive reaction.

The visitors will be without the services of Nikola Katic and Nathan Patterson due to injuries.

🎙️ SG: Nathan Patterson is a doubt after receiving a kick in the calf area yesterday. No other fresh injury news following last night. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 19, 2021

Filip Helander is expected to return after missing out against Slavia Prague and 22-year-old Ianis Hagi should start ahead of Joe Aribo, who failed to impress in midweek.

Predicted Rangers starting line-up: McGregor, Balogun, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Arfield, Davis, Kamara, Hagi, Kent, Morelos.

