Rafa Benitez provides Newcastle fitness update

Newcastle United have been handed a major injury boost ahead of their trip to Crystal Palace.
Rafa Benitez has confirmed that Jamaal Lascelles and Jonjo Shelvey are back in training and they are fit to face the Eagles this week. Salomon Rondon is expected to play as part as well.
Benitez said: “Shelvey was training and we knew he was injured, but he is so positive and wants to play every game. We had to be careful because if we put him on the pitch, he could be fine, but maybe he and it could be worse for us for the rest of the season. Now, he has been training, so – as I said before – everyone is fine and ready. Lascelles was complaining about his ankle last Saturday and he missed a couple of training sessions. But he has been training the last few days and he is fine.”
The Venezuelan missed the game against Arsenal along with Jonjo Shelvey. Lascelles had limped out of the game with an injury.
The Magpies have made a poor start to their season and they will need to bounce back soon. The likes of Shelvey, Rondon and Lascelles could make a massive difference for them now.
The fans will be hoping to see a big reaction against Palace this weekend. The Eagles are quite impressive at home and this won’t be an easy outing for Newcastle. However, they have the quality to pick up a result here.
Newcastle will have to be careful at the back. The likes of Zaha are in very good form and the Palace winger could decide the game all by himself if he is not dealt with properly.