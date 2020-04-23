PSG join the race to sign Tottenham target Diogo Dalot

According to reports from Portuguese newspaper O Jogo (h/t Sport Witness), Paris Saint Germain are interested in the signing of Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot in the summer transfer window.
The report claims that the Red Devils are looking to sell the defender this summer. He is now surplus to requirements following the emergence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
The Old Trafford club find no sense in keeping him at the club and should demand between €35m and €40m (£35m) for him. The report adds that Dalot could have left the club in the January transfer window, but he is all set to depart permanently.
PSG are looking to sign a right-back as Thomas Meunier’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season.
Competition from Spurs?
Earlier this week, Bleacher Report has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho wants to reunite with Dalot this summer.
The 21-year-old is a versatile fullback. He can play at both right-back and left-back, and can also play on both wings. Dalot has struggled with injuries and has made just 10 appearances across all competitions this term.
According to reports from Daily Mail, Spurs are looking to sign a right-back that could leave Serge Aurier’s future in doubt. Kyle Walker-Peters, who is currently on loan at Southampton, could be sold by the north London club as well.
Tottenham are heavily interested in Norwich’s Max Aarons but Dalot won’t be a bad option for them.