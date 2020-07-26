Chelsea host Wolves in the Premier League with their Champions League qualification at stake.

The Blues need a draw to secure their place in the top four and Frank Lampard will demand a reaction from his players after their 5-3 defeat to Liverpool last time out.





Chelsea are currently fourth in the table with 63 points and they could miss out on Champions League qualification if they lose the game and Leicester win theirs.

As for Wolves, they are sixth and they will be hoping to stay there. Spurs are just one point behind in 7th and Nuno will not want them overtaking his side.

It will be interesting to see how the two sides approach this contest. Both have something to play for and this should be an interesting contest.

Meanwhile, Wolves are a great team on the counter and Chelsea will have to be really solid at the back today. They cannot afford to be complacent against the likes of Jimenez and Traore.

Wolves will fancy their chances against Chelsea’s back four.

They will have to be careful at the back against the likes of Pulisic as well and a more defensive side is expected. Saiss could come in for Dendoncker and 23-year-old Jota should return ahead of Podence.

Chelsea will be without Tomori and Gilmour for this one. Wolves have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Predicted Wolves starting lineup vs Chelsea: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Jota, Jimenez, Traore