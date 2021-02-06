Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Fulham

West Ham United take on Fulham in the Premier League later today and they will be hoping to extend their fine run of form with a win over their London rivals.

The Hammers have won five of their last six league games and they will be full of confidence heading into this game.





Meanwhile, Fulham are winless in their last 11 Premier League games and they will be the underdogs despite being at home.

West Ham have done well against Fulham in the recent seasons and they have won their last five meetings against the Londoners. They will be the favourites heading into this game and it remains to be seen whether they can close in on the top four with a win today.

Fulham have failed to score in three of the last four games against the Hammers and they will be under pressure to produce an impressive performance and grind out a result here.

Arthur Masuaku is the only injury blow for the Hammers today.

Predicted West Ham starting line-up: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Benrahma, Lingard, Bowen, Antonio.

Ryan Fredericks is expected to be dropped here given the defensive vulnerabilities of the opposition. David Moyes is likely to take a more attacking approach. 24-year-old Jarrod Bowen could start in place of Fredericks.