Predicted Celtic starting line-up vs Rangers

Celtic host Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this weekend and the Hoops will be looking to end the visitors’ unbeaten run in the League.

Rangers have already won the Scottish Premiership title and they will be hoping to finish the season as strongly as possible. They are yet to be beaten in the league this season.





Steven Gerrard’s men have beaten Celtic in their last three meetings and they will be hoping to extend that run of form over their bitter rivals. Meanwhile, Celtic fans will be demanding a strong reaction and the home side will look to fix their recent run of form against the Ibrox outfit.

Rangers are in rampant form right now and they are coming into the game on the back of four consecutive league wins. They will certainly fancy their chances of picking up all three points at Parkhead.

Meanwhile, Celtic have failed to win two of their last three games and they will have to improve a lot in order to beat Rangers here.

The Ibrox outfit crashed out of the Europa League after a 2-0 defeat to Slavia Prague during the midweek and they will be determined to bounce back with a positive result here.

John Kennedy will be without the services of Christopher Jullien due to injury.

Predicted Celtic starting line-up: Bain, Kenny, Ajer, Laxalt, Welsh, Brown, Christie, Turnbull, McGregor, Forrest

29-year-old James Forrest returned to action against Dundee United and he could make his first start in a long time this week.

Read: 47-yr-old informs Celtic board he won’t be managing them next season