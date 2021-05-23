Predicted Newcastle starting line-up vs Fulham

Newcastle United travel to Fulham for their final Premier League game of the season and the Magpies will be hoping to finish the season with a win.

It has been a mediocre season for Steve Bruce and his side and the fans will be expecting a quality performance today.





Meanwhile, Fulham have already been relegated from the Premier League and they have nothing to play for. It remains to be seen whether Scott Parker can get his players to step up and produce a competitive performance here.

The Londoners have lost 8 of their last 10 home games in the Premier League and Newcastle will certainly fancy their chances of a win here.

The Magpies were held to a 1-1 draw against Fulham earlier on in the season and they will look to make amends this time.

Newcastle have quite a few injury issues to deal with and they will be without the services of Isaac Hayden, Jamaal Lascelles, Karl Darlow, Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson.

The likes of Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joe Willock and Martin Dubravka will be assessed later on.

Predicted Newcastle starting line-up: Gillespie, Schar, Clark, Dummett, Murphy, Longstaff, Shelvey, Almiron, Ritchie, Carroll, Gayle.

Bruce is likely to make six changes to the side that won against Sheffield United last time out. The likes of Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Willock, Krafth, Fernandez and Dubravka could all miss out.