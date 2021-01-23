Predicted Manchester United Starting Line-up vs Liverpool

Manchester United take on Liverpool in the FA Cup this Sunday and the Red Devils will look to send their rivals crashing out of the competition with a win at home.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have all the momentum heading into the game and they will be the favourites to win here.





Liverpool are in a bit of a crisis right now having won just one of their last six matches. The Reds have several injury problems across the pitch but United should be able to field their best eleven here.

The only injury problems for the home side are Phil Jones, Brandon Williams and Marcos Rojo.

The Red Devils have failed to beat Liverpool in their last six meetings and they will fancy their chances of breaking that streak this week. The home side are unbeaten in five of their last six matches in all competitions.

Solskjaer might look to bring in 23-year-old Dean Henderson in place of David De Gea for the cup game.

Marcus Rashford, Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, Alex Telles and Nemanja Matic could be the other changes to the side that beat Fulham.

United should still have enough quality to see off a struggling Liverpool side.

Predicted Manchester United starting line-up: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Matic, Pogba; Fernandes; Rashford, Cavani.