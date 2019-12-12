Predicted Leeds United starting lineup vs Cardiff City

Leeds United will face Cardiff City at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday.
The Whites are in terrific form at the moment and notched up their seventh win in a row in midweek.
The Yorkshire club are heading into this match on the back of a 2-0 win against Hull City at home in the league.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side find themselves at the top of the league table with 46 points from 21 matches, level on points with second-placed West Bromwich Albion.
Most importantly, they have gone 11 points clear of the third place, and they must not miss out on this golden opportunity of securing promotion to the Premier League this time.
The Argentine is very rigid with his team selection and he usually doesn’t tinker with his starting line-ups, unless it is absolutely necessary.
He said in the press conference that Liam Cooper is feeling better but he won’t risk him if he is not fully fit. Gaetano Berardi impressed against Hull City, and should retain his place in the team.
Jack Harrison has been an important player for Leeds this season, and Bielsa could use Macedonia international Ezgjan Alioski for this game.
The 27-year-old scored after coming on as a substitute against Hull City and did really well.
Here is the predicted Leeds starting line-up: Casilla, Dallas, Berardi, White, Ayling, Klich, Phillips, Alioski, Hernandez, Costa, Bamford.