CARDIFF CITY host Peterborough United in a Championship clash on Wednesday, with both sides desperate for a win to enhance their chances of escaping the drop.

Cardiff City vs Peterborough United live stream

Cardiff City vs Peterborough United preview

This is a crunch encounter for both sides. Peterborough are currently mired in the relegation battle, sitting in 22nd, two points adrift of safety. Cardiff are in 20th, which is hugely disappointing for fans, although there is a large gap opening up between them and the bottom four.

Cardiff come into the game following a 3-1 loss to Liverpool in the FA Cup. They won their previous Championship game, beating bottom-placed Barnsley 1-0, and before that beat Nottingham Forest. These last two wins have significantly eased relegation worries around the club.

Peterborough, on the other hand, now find themselves in a relegation dogfight. They’ve only picked up one point from their previous five Championship matches, with their last Championship game seeing them lose 2-0 to Sheffield United. However, they did manage to win in the FA Cup over the weekend, scoring an impressive victory over QPR.

Cardiff go into the game as favourites with the bookies, thanks to their superior form and position, as well as home advantage. However, never write off a team struggling to escape relegation, as they’ve got everything to play for.

When does Cardiff City vs Peterborough United kick off?

Cardiff City vs Peterborough United kicks off at 19:45 GMT on Wednesday 9th February at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.

Cardiff City vs Peterborough United team news

Cardiff City team news

There’s only one injury for Cardiff boss Steve Morrison to consider, with Sean Morrison unavailable. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Smithies, McGuinness, Flint, Ng, Doughty, Vaulks, Wintle, Doyle, Drameh, Watters, Hugill

Peterborough United team news

Peterborough also only have one significant injury concern, with Dan Butler remaining sidelined.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Benda, Knight, Thompson, Kent, Tomlinson, Grant, Fuchs, Mumba, Poku, Marriott, Clarke-Harris