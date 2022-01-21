BRISTOL CITY host Cardiff City tomorrow afternoon in a Championship clash between two sides both struggling for form.

Bristol City vs Cardiff live stream

Bristol City vs Cardiff preview

This match isn’t the most glamorous of the season, as it features two sides with stuttering form, both in need of a win to ignite a push up the table. Bristol City go into the game in 16th position, while Cardiff are struggling down in 20th.

Bristol City come into the game following a 6-2 beating by league leaders Fulham, which will have done nothing to boost confidence in their camp. They’ve won just once in their last five league games, but have been reasonably prolific in front of goal, scoring twice in all but one of those previous fives matches.

Cardiff look to be in some trouble and are flirting dangerously with the relegation zone. This is unsurprising considering their recent form, as they’ve failed to win any of their previous five Championships matches. However, win this match and they’ll put a decent gap between themselves and the relegation places.

When does Bristol City vs Cardiff kick off?

Bristol City vs Cardiff kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 22nd at the Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol.

Bristol City vs Cardiff team news

Bristol City team news

Joe Williams and Nathan Baker both have injuries and are unavailable for the game.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

O’Leary, Kalas, Vyner, Pring, O’Dowda, King, Masengo, Dasilva, Scott, Semenyo, Weimann

Cardiff team news

Cardiff manager Steve Morison only has one player definitely unavailable, with Joel Bagan missing out with a shoulder injury. Kieffer Moore could be available again after being out with COVID-19.

Cardiff possible starting lineup:

Smithies, Drameh, McGuinness, Flint, Nelson, Ng, Vaulks, Wintle, Ralls, Collins, Harris

