Nottingham Forest will be hoping to get into the playoff positions with the win over Cardiff City in the championship on Sunday.

Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest live stream

If you’re looking to follow the Championship clash between Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest, then Bet365 have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Bet365 and watch their Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join Bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Join Bet365 and follow Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest Preview

The visitors are currently just two points adrift of the top six and they will be desperate to pick up an away win here. Nottingham Forest will know that Cardiff City are going through a rough patch right now and this is a golden opportunity for them to grind out an important result here. The home side have lost four of their last six league matches and they will need a massive slice of luck to bounce back here. Check out the best Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest betting offers

Check out our Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest prediction

When does Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest kick-off?

The Championship clash between Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest kicks off at 16:00 pm BST, on the 28th of January, at Cardiff City stadium.

Join Bet365 and follow Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Cardiff team news

Cardiff City have no notable injury concerns ahead of the game against Nottingham Forest. Cardiff predicted line-up vs Nottingham Forest: Smithies; McGuinness, Flint, Morrison; Drameh, Doyle, Pack, Vaulks, Ng; Collins, Watters

Nottingham Forest team news

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without the services of Alex Mighten, Joe Worrall, Joe Lolley and Loic Mbe Soh due to injuries.

Nottingham Forest predicted line-up vs Cardiff: Samba; Yates, Cook, McKenna; Spence, Garner, Colback, Lowe; Johnson, Grabban; Davis

Join Bet365 and follow Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest