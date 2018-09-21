Pochettino opens up about Hugo Lloris’ injury

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has opened up about Hugo Lloris’ thigh injury.
The Argentine has made an interesting revelation that the player’s drink driving incident might have contributed to his injury.
He said: “I think he was under stress during the game against Manchester United. I think the injury, and with the added stress, maybe created that injury. The injury now is helping him to take time and think and be a little bit more relaxed. To compete after what happened was a massive stress for him.”
Vorm has replaced the French international in the starting lineup over the last few games and Lloris is expected to come back into the side later this month.
It will be interesting to see how the player reacts to these comments from the manager.
The World Cup winner is a key player for his side and his absence has been a blow for the Londoners. Vorm’s mistakes allowed Liverpool to beat Tottenham last week and the fans will be hoping for improvement when the Londoners take on Brighton this week.
Spurs are going through a rough patch right now and they have lost their last three in all competitions. Pochettino will be expecting a turnaround this weekend and the players will need to step up and deliver in their captain’s absence.