Phil Hay delivers injury update on Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw

Leeds United play Barnsley this afternoon and will look to secure all three points in order to go top of the Championship table.
Swansea City suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Nottingham Forest yesterday, and Marcelo Bielsa will hope his men can capitalize on the result.
However, the Leeds boss has been dealt a late injury blow as Adam Forshaw has been ruled out of the Barnsley clash due to slight hip issue which has seen him fail a fitness test.
The midfielder is expected to be fine for the clash with Derby County next Saturday, and Leeds expert Phil Hay has taken to Twitter to deliver the injury update:
Minor hip injury for Forshaw. Failed a fitness test but should be okay for Derby next weekend. #lufc
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) September 15, 2019
Forshaw has featured in every minute of Leeds’ Championship campaign thus far this season, and his injury has handed Bielsa a little headache ahead of this afternoon’s game.
Thankfully for the Elland Road outfit, it’s only a minor knock, and having him back next weekend remains a huge boost nonetheless.