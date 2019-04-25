PFA Team of the Year and Paul Pogba’s strange selection

Manchester City and Liverpool have been head and shoulders above the rest, and it comes as a no surprise that ten (six from City and four from Liverpool) players from the two clubs have been included in this season’s PFA Team of the Year.
One selection that raises eyebrows is Manchester United’s Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has been picked as one of the three midfielders in the 4-3-3 system, the other two being Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva, both City players having been deservedly picked.
The 26-year-old has scored 13 goals and nine assists so far this season, and based on the stats, he merits a place. The Frenchman has been exceptional in some matches for the Red Devils this season, and herein lies the biggest point of debate.
He is very good at times, but erratic and inconsistent for most of the time. His performances under Jose Mourinho was dismal, and despite his individual brilliance, he hasn’t been the reference point for his team. He is supremely talented but better candidates have been left out in PFA’s Team of the Season.
Chelsea’s Eden Hazard obviously comes to mind. The Blues may not have been challenging for the top four places without the Belgian, and his 16 goals and 13 assists prove that he has carried the team single-handedly on his shoulders.
Another player whose inclusion would have been justified is Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutch midfielder has been pivotal in Liverpool’s quest for a first league title in 29 years, and his consistency has been remarkable this season.
A case could be made for West Ham’s Declan Rice as well. The highly-rated young midfielder has been 8/10 each week for his side, and has shown great temerity in bossing the midfield. Mind, he is only 20!