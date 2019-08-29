Paul Gascoigne says Tottenham Hotspur must buy more players next window to have chance of winning Premier League title

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a shocking 1-0 loss to Newcastle United on Sunday and will be looking to make things right when they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium come weekend.
Spurs are yet to record a league win at the home of their North London bitter rivals since 2010, though, and it’s a tough ask this time around too after the Gunners strengthened their squad during the summer.
A loss will further deal a blow on Tottenham’s chances of challenging the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for the title this term.
Club legend Paul Gascoigne has ruled out his former side from the title race, claiming they must buy more players next window to have a chance of finally competing against City.
“I have seen the players in Spurs academy and they have some unbelievable players coming through. But the big question is going to be what happens if Harry Kane gets injured? Who is going to replace him?,” the former Three Lions hero told football.london.
“Man City have got players to replace every position on the field. Tottenham don’t. Mauricio Pochettino needs to buy again in the next window and get a couple of players in.”
“Liverpool are looking strong as well but I cannot see anyone stopping Man City. They are just going to keep on buying and it’s quite scary. I think it will be Man City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United. I think Arsenal are playing good football as well.”
Spurs brought in Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon during the summer transfer window, and while Manchester City also brought in just three players, they boast of a superior and quality squad depth to the rest of the league.
Pochettino led his side to the Champions League final last season despite his thin squad and going two transfer windows without making any signings.
However, it told on their domestic campaign, and they have to make more quality additions to the squad going forward if they are to ever win the English Premier League.