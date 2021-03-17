Patrick Bamford is in Gareth Southgate’s thinking for England call-up

Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett has claimed on Twitter that Patrick Bamford is in Gareth Southgate’s thinking for England national team call-up.

Southgate will announce his squad for England’s World Cup qualifiers tomorrow, and Bamford could get his first senior call-up.





Patrick Bamford is in Gareth Southgate’s thinking for a first #England call up when he announces the squad tomorrow, I’ve been told. Bielsa has confirmed this lunchtime he is fit to face Fulham on Friday night. #lufc — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) March 17, 2021

Earlier today, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that the 27-year-old striker is fit to face Fulham on Friday night.

Bamford limped off during the first half against Chelsea in the last match, but he is fit for the trip to Craven Cottage.

The Argentine boss was full of praise for Bamford ahead of the match. When asked what the former Middlesbrough striker brings to the side, he replied:

“Bamford contributes goals, he makes runs in behind, he has a presence in the box, he has combativeness to recover the ball and he has continuity in his participation throughout the game.”

SL View

Leeds United fans will be thrilled with the news and they will be hoping that Bamford gets a chance to play at the international level.

If Bamford and Luke Ayling (another player who is under consideration) get their deserved England call-up, Leeds will have three representatives for the national team, the other one being Kalvin Phillips.

Bamford has been brilliant this season for the Whites. He has scored 13 goals this season, but his contribution to the side goes beyond that.

Leeds find themselves 12th in the Premier League table but they can leapfrog Crystal Palace should they pick up all three points against Fulham.

The Whites have managed just one win in their last six league games, and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways before the international break.

