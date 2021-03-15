Leeds fans react as Diego Llorente named in Spain squad

By
Saikat
-

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has been named in Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for their upcoming games against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo.

Llorente picked up a muscle injury whilst on international duty back in October, and it took him until December to regain full fitness.


The 27-year-old got injured once again in the 3-1 defeat against Chelsea and didn’t return until Boxing Day.

Unfortunately, he got injured yet again and only returned in February. Since then, he has been playing regularly for the Whites.

The Leeds defender has played a full 90 minutes in their last four games, including Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea.

Many Leeds fans are hoping that he doesn’t pick up another injury again. He has been brilliant in recent games, and Leeds need him to play until the end of the season.

Spain squad:

Spain kick off their 2022 World Cup qualifiers on March 25 in Granada, where they host Greece, before clashes with Georgia (March 28, Tbilisi) and Kosovo (March 31, Seville).

De Gea, Unai Simon, R.Sanchez, Pedro Porro, Eric Garcis, Ramos, Llorente, L.Martinez, Alba, Gaya, Busquets, Rodri, Thiago, Pedri, M.Llorrente, Canales, Koke, Fabian, Gerard M., F.Torres, Oyarzabal, Morata, Bryan Gil, Dani Olmo.