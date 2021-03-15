Leeds fans react as Diego Llorente named in Spain squad

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has been named in Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for their upcoming games against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo.

Llorente picked up a muscle injury whilst on international duty back in October, and it took him until December to regain full fitness.





The 27-year-old got injured once again in the 3-1 defeat against Chelsea and didn’t return until Boxing Day.

Unfortunately, he got injured yet again and only returned in February. Since then, he has been playing regularly for the Whites.

The Leeds defender has played a full 90 minutes in their last four games, including Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea.

Many Leeds fans are hoping that he doesn’t pick up another injury again. He has been brilliant in recent games, and Leeds need him to play until the end of the season.

Absolutely bonkers playing these games. — James Johnson💙💛 (@JamesIJohnson) March 15, 2021

Christ, here come the injuries — Beth (@bethgabriel_) March 15, 2021

Personally I dont believe he should go.. leeds have just got him back and with so few games left of the season and every point counts.. leeds need him more — david atkinson (@malamute1) March 15, 2021

Please don`t come back injured 🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞 — dezzafromscarborough (@dezza2542) March 15, 2021

He has been magnificent since his return from injury, but I think he still looks a little tentative at times. Might still be a couple of weeks away from being 100% recovered and I hope they don’t overplay him. — PD (@PD83046578) March 15, 2021

Bloke gets injured by a gust of wind and we’re letting him go play a team of Kosovans — Richard Harvey (@dickyyorkshire) March 15, 2021

Please do not get injured — Ian James (@IJW2691) March 15, 2021

Spain squad:

Spain kick off their 2022 World Cup qualifiers on March 25 in Granada, where they host Greece, before clashes with Georgia (March 28, Tbilisi) and Kosovo (March 31, Seville).

De Gea, Unai Simon, R.Sanchez, Pedro Porro, Eric Garcis, Ramos, Llorente, L.Martinez, Alba, Gaya, Busquets, Rodri, Thiago, Pedri, M.Llorrente, Canales, Koke, Fabian, Gerard M., F.Torres, Oyarzabal, Morata, Bryan Gil, Dani Olmo.