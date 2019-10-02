Opinion: Zenit St. Petersburg striker Artem Dzyuba can be the perfect Fernando Llorente replacement at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur were completely torn apart by Bayern Munich last night in front of their home fans.
The North Londoners suffered a humiliating 7-2 loss at the hands of the Bundesliga giants, and there was nothing manager Mauricio Pochettino could do about it.
The Argentine is struggling to get the best out of his players – majority of whom appear to be currently lacking motivation – while the lack of quality depth has greatly harmed his side.
Tottenham couldn’t go direct – something they regularly did last season when plan A wasn’t working out – against the Germans, and are now left to rue letting Fernando Llorente leave without replacing him.
The Italian, now at Napoli, was a handful for defenders anytime he was on the pitch, but without such aerial dominance against Bayern, Spurs and Pochettino appeared bereft of ideas.
Given how disastrous their start to the new campaign has gone, Tottenham are very likely to be active in the January transfer window, and a striker will most probably be top of their plans.
They surely need a hitman in the mould of Llorente, and Zenit St. Petersburg striker Artem Dzyuba could be their man.
Standing at an impressive 6ft 5in, the Russia international boasts of the dominating presence Spurs currently lack at the front.
The 31-year-old is only a short-term option, but looks capable of doing a great job for the side.
Dzyuba has scored five goals and assisted five others in 11 Russian Premier League games this term, and has got the physicality to excel in the English top-flight.
The games against Newcastle United, Olympiacos and Leicester City highlighted Tottenham’s glaring lack of a plan B, and without mincing words, they are hugely missing Llorente’s impact.
Dzyuba could prove to be his perfect replacement if snapped up, and Poch shouldn’t hesitate to go after the Russian powerhouse when the transfer window reopens.