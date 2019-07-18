Opinion: Leeds should move for Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa must be looking to sign a centre-back in the summer transfer window after Pontus Jansson was sold to Brentford.
The Yorkshire club have been linked with a move for Aston Villa defender James Chester, but it will take a lot of convincing to lure him away from Villa Park.
The Whites are reportedly ready to pay £7.5 million for the Wales international, but Villa may not be keen to sell him despite Dean Smith signing four new defenders this summer already.
With that in mind, Leeds should make a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers who could be sold by the north London club.
The Daily Mail reported that Spurs are willing to sell the 21-year-old defender. And Leeds must not miss out on the opportunity to sign the player who is on £20,000 per week wages at Spurs.
The USA defender spent the entire 2018-19 campaign on loan at Swansea City where he duly impressed. He made 27 starts and further seven appearances came from the bench.
He would be a part of a side that are expected to fight for promotion this season should he join Leeds.
Bielsa has a strong relationship with Mauricio Pochettino, and Spurs probably won’t block a move for Carter-Vickers if Leeds show interest in him.
The move makes sense for all parties involved, and surely he would represent a very smart signing.