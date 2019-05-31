Opinion: Leeds should consider signing Adrian on a free transfer

Adrian joined West Ham in 2013 and made 150 appearances in all competitions for the London club.
However, last season he dropped down the pecking order behind Fabianski, and didn’t play a single Premier League game. He is looking for regular first team football, and has been released by West Ham.
The Spaniard is now a free agent, and Leeds United should not hesitate in making a move for him.
Leeds signed Kiko Casilla in January, but he did not exactly solve their goalkeeping issues. According to latest reports, Casilla could be heading towards Spain this summer after failing to make an impact at Elland Road.
When Casilla joined Leeds, he was seen as a major upgrade on Bailey Peacock-Farrell, but his erratic behaviour and mistakes in big games (against Derby in the playoff semifinal) means he is heading into the summer with a question mark on his future.
With this in mind, Leeds should tempt Adrian to join the Yorkshire club with the offer of regular football. He has a wealth of Premier League experience, and will take no time in settling in at Leeds.
Adrian was reportedly on £50k-per-week wages at West Ham. If Leeds can sort out his weekly wages and get him on board, Marcelo Bielsa could pull off a masterstroke signing this summer.