Opinion: Everton must join Wolves in the race to sign Angel Correa

Everton are looking to bolster their attacking department this summer, and have been linked with players like Mario Mandzukic and Rafael Leao.
Marco Silva already has a wealth of attacking talents at his disposal, but with Ademola Lookman likely to depart, he should look to bring in one quality attacker to bolster his squad.
With that in mind, Everton should join the race to sign Angel Correa from Atletico Madrid.
Premier League duo – Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur – have shown interest in signing the Argentine international, who is likely to leave the club this summer.
Correa understands that he is likely to drop down the pecking order at the club following the arrivals of Joao Felix and Ivan Šaponjić.
The Argentine, who has a release clause of €100 million (£89 million) in his contract, surely would be considering new options where he would be getting regular games.
The Argentina international is a versatile forward and is a top-class talent. He joined Atletico in 2014 and has scored 30 goals in over 175 appearances in all competitions till date.
The 24-year-old can play across the front three and will add a whole new dimension to Everton’s attack thanks to the perfect blend of hard work and creativity that he brings to the game.
Obviously, no club would pay his release clause, and Everton can sign him for a knockdown price. He has the potential to develop into a world-class player, and would be a superb signing for the club.