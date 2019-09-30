O’Kane could leave Leeds in January, has gone 16 months without playing

Eunan O’Kane has an uncertain future at Leeds United and could be on his way out in January. The 29-year-old hasn’t made an appearance for 16 months and finds himself behind Kalvin Phillips, Adam Forshaw, Mateusz Klich, Alfie McCalmont, Mateusz Bogusz and Jamie Shackleton in the pecking order.
Marcelo Bielsa deemed O’Kane surplus to requirements immediately upon his arrival in 2018 and loaned the midfielder out to Luton Town (August 31, 2018 – January 10, 2019). However, the Republic of Ireland international suffered a leg break two weeks after joining the Hatters and was ruled out for the entire season.
O’Kane’s last Leeds appearance came against Queens Park Rangers on May 6, 2018, and the club have made it clear for 12 months that he’s not a part of their plans this season. The 29-year-old wasn’t given a shirt number ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, nor has he been included in Leeds’ ‘first-team’ on their official website.
As a result, a January departure looks on the cards, but where O’Kane will end up remains to be seen. He’s been unfortunate with injuries, but Bielsa clearly doesn’t feel the Irishman is better than his current options in midfield.
