‘Now, I have a coach who gives me confidence’: Kean speaks out on Everton future

On-loan Everton striker Moise Kean has spoken out on his future after Paris Saint-Germain’s clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Kean joined the Toffees back in the summer of 2019 but failed to have any impact under both Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti in his first season.

The Italian was then loaned out to PSG, where he has flourished this campaign.

The 21-year-old has scored 18 goals in 37 appearances this season – 16 goals more than he managed in 33 games at Everton.

With Kean having impressed so much this term, the Italian has been linked with a permanent switch to PSG, as well as a potential return to Juventus.

Now, the forward has claimed he is unsure what the future holds but knows he has a coach ‘who gives me confidence’ in Mauricio Pochettino.

“Last year at Everton, I didn’t play much,” Kean explained in an interview with Sky Italia, as quoted by Football Italia.

“I worked hard during the summer. It gave me a big lesson, to don’t give up and work when needed.

“Now, I have a coach who gives me confidence, and I can contribute for the team.

“I don’t know. I enjoy this beautiful moment.

“Now, we are in the semi-finals. Eventually, I have to work out my future, but right now I focus on what happens here.

“What my future will be, I don’t know yet.”

SL View – Everton now find themselves in a win-win situation

While some would say this is bad news for Everton, the Toffees actually find themselves in a win-win situation.

Kean hardly shone during his time on Merseyside, but with a season of Champions League football under his belt, he could be an asset to the team if he is not sold.

Everton are also in need of attacking reinforcements this summer, with suggestions Joshua King may leave and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s season stalling.

Meanwhile, should Everton decide to sell Kean this summer, they could make a hefty profit on a player they reportedly paid an initial £24 million to sign.

The Times’ Paul Joyce claims in the same report that Everton now value the player between £45-50m.

Whatever happens with Kean’s future this summer, the Toffees are likely to benefit from all scenarios.

