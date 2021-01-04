Report: PSG in talks with Everton to sign Moise Kean permanently

According to reports from Sky Sports, French champions Paris Saint-Germain are in talks to sign Moise Kean from Everton on a permanent basis.

Kean joined Everton for a fee in the region of £27m from Juventus in 2019. He struggled at Goodison Park, managing four goals in 37 appearances.





He didn’t make a strong impact under Carlo Ancelotti and managed only 13 minutes of Everton’s Premier League campaign under the Italian. He secured a loan move to PSG in October.

Permanent move?

Kean is thriving at PSG where he is playing alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

He has scored nine goals in 16 games in all competitions for the French side, sending out strong messages to the Everton boss.

PSG new boss, Mauricio Pochettino, wants Kean to sign permanently, and they have opened negotiation with the Merseyside club.

The French outfit are offering a fee in the region of £31m for Kean.

Everton are willing to consider making the move permanent, so long as they can recoup more than the £27m, which means the deal is likely to happen.

Good move for everyone?

Kean is an exciting talent but his move to Everton didn’t work out for him.

It seems he is not in Ancelotti’s long-term plans, and if that is the case, then getting the best out of the deal makes a lot more sense.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been in red-hot form for the Toffees, but Ancelotti needs to sign another good back-up striker. As it stands, Kean looks more likely to join PSG permanently.