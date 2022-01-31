Everton transfer news: Frank Lampard wants to re-sign Idrissa Gueye

Frank Lampard reportedly wants Everton to sign Idrissa Gueye from Paris Saint-Germain in this transfer window.

The 43-year-old is set to take over at Goodison Park, having agreed to become their manager following the sacking of Rafael Benitez.

Now according to reputed journalist David Maddock, the former Chelsea boss wants to re-sign Gueye from PSG before the transfer window slams shut. He is also keen to bring in Donny van de Beek from Manchester United and Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton signed the Senegalese footballer from Aston Villa in the summer of 2016 in a deal worth around £7 million.

The Toffees made a very good profit when they sold the defensive midfielder to the Parisians in 2019 for a whopping £30m fee.

And now they are interested in bringing him back to Goodison Park as they look in need of reinforcements in midfield, with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph already injured.

The 32-year-old is currently away on international duty with Senegal who are playing in the Africa Cup of Nations.

He has started four matches for the Lions of Teranga who are now set to lock horns with Burkina Faso in the semi-final of AFCON.

There is no doubt that Idrissa Gueye is a highly talented midfielder but it remains to be seen whether the Blues can convince PSG to let him leave in the middle of the season.

They may have already decided the fate of the Ligue 1 title but they are also competing in the Champions League. And the defensive midfielder has been an important figure in their European campaign so far.

