Everton keen on Max Aarons

Everton are interested in signing Norwich City defender Max Aarons at the end of the season.

According to the Times, the 21-year-old is valued at £30 million, but the Toffees will look to negotiate a lower fee.

Everton signed Ben Godfrey from Norwich at the start of the season for around £20m, and the young defender has made quite an impression at Goodison Park.

The Toffees will be hoping for a similar impact from Aarons if he ends up joining the club.

SL View: Ancelotti could turn him into a Premier League star

The right-back is immensely talented and has a big future ahead of him. Working with a world-class manager like Carlo Ancelotti could help him fulfil his potential.

The Italian manager has transformed youngsters like Godfrey and Dominic Calvert-Lewin since taking over at Everton and could have a similar impact on Aarons’ game.

The Toffees have quality defenders like Godfrey, Michael Keane and Lucas Digne at their disposal and signing a quality right-back would complete their back four.

They will be eager to secure an agreement with the Championship outfit, although their impending promotion to the top flight could complicate matters.

However, Aarons showed last season that he is good enough to play for a bigger club, and a switch to Everton could be a sensible move to make.

